Valorant Episode 3 Act 1: New Trailer Revealed

Valorant is building up for Episode 3 Act 1 and they have revealed a new trailer which should get gaming fans very excited for its release.

Episode 2 of the game went down very well with the Valorant community, so there is a lot of expectation around the newest episode of the game.

The free-to-play first person hero shooter, developed by Riot Games, has been a great competitor to the hugely successful game Overwatch and has millions of active gamers playing the game.

There is a lot of information already out around the release of episode 3 act 1 and we have all the information you need down below.

Latest Valorant Trailer Revealed

In a video close to two minutes long, Valorant showcased glimpses as to what episode 3 will have to offer.

It revealed many new things, with one of the most important being that there will be a new agent. The agent is called KAY/O and he looks to be very powerful with a machine gun and pistol and some new abilities.

They also revealed that there will be a new battle pass, which will include new weapons and skins and details of this battle pass can be seen down below.

The game is celebrating a year of being released and to have over a million players in this short period shows how good a game it is, and therefore hopefully Episode 3 will not disappoint.

With Valorant being so successful in this short period, Riot Games have decided to expand the world of Valorant and have confirmed that they are making a game specifically for mobile.

The new Episode should be a whole lot of fun and won't just attract new players, but also keep the attention of the players who are currently playing the game.

