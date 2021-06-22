Horizon Forbidden West: What is the release date?

Highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West looks set to become a very popular game and we have all the details surrounding the release date.

The huge action role-playing game gives players a world to explore by land, air and even sea and many will be hoping it is just as good or even better than its predecessor Horizon Zero Dawn.

Games like this are thoroughly enjoyable as gamers get a feel of what a post-apocalyptic world could be like.

A lot about the game was revealed recently at the annual E3 event and all that was shown can be seen down below.

When will Horizon Forbidden West be released?

Many are hoping that the game comes out sooner rather than later, but for now the full official date of the game has not been revealed.

What we do know is that the game will come out in 2021, so players will not have to wait too long for the game to come out.

With the pandemic, a lot of games have been postponed and some would have probably been worried about Horizon Forbidden West too.

The only issue with this is that now there are a lot of games that will be coming out at the same time, especially RPG’s, so developers Guerilla Games will have to make sure that the game is at its best to compete.

With the vast amount of weapons a player can use, combined with the great landscapes and machines you can control, Horizon Forbidden West definitely has a chance at beating off its competitors.

What also separates the game from a lot of others is that players can go diving under the water with some amazing tech created in-game.

Despite some understandable frustration around there not being a full date, it is good to hear that we will get this come in 2021.

