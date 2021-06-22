Harry Kane transfer: Fresh update in Manchester City chase emerges amid 'offer' claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are yet to make a formal offer for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and there is little development on his future, according to football.london.

What's the latest Harry Kane transfer news?

The England captain is believed to want to leave Spurs this summer in pursuit of major trophies and, yesterday, Fabrizio Romano claimed City had made a £100m+ offer for him.

However, the football.london report suggests that sources close to the Premier League champions do not expect them to make any genuine attempts to sign their top targets until after the European Championships reach their conclusion next month.

Are Tottenham in a strong position?

Absolutely.

Kane still has just over three years to run on the contract he signed in 2018, a deal that is thought to see him earn in the region of £200k-per-week.

Finance expert Kieran Maguire also recently told Football Insider that he did not believe Spurs were in any desperate need to sell despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How well has Kane played for England at Euro 2020?

Although the 27-year-old was coming off perhaps his best individual season of all time after winning both the Golden Boot and the Playmaker Award in the Premier League, Kane has struggled with England.

Across his two games so far, the Spurs star has only averaged 1.5 shots per game (via WhoScored), his lowest return in any competition since a loan spell with Norwich City during the 2012/13 season.

Usually one of the most multifaceted forwards in the game considering his ability to drop deep, his average of 0.5 key passes over the same period is also at its lowest since his time at Carrow Road.

What has Pep Guardiola said about Harry Kane?

City boss Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical about the Tottenham hero back in November 2019.

"He is the No 9 for the international team, he is an incredible striker and he has everything, right, left, movements, he keeps the ball and sets up the ball," he said (via Sky Sports).

"He is intelligent and when he is in the box he does everything. He is a modern striker but of course it is not just Harry Kane in Tottenham, we know and we knew it even if people didn't believe me."

