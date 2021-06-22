Pokemon Go July 2021 Community Day: Start Dates, Tepig, Mega Evolutions And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another month in the world of Pokemon GO can only mean one thing - another Community Day.

For the seventh time during 2021, Niantic will be the globe together as the pandemic looks to, finally, be drawing to a close. Social parameters may no longer be an issue as trainers can get back to completing timed research and capturing rare Pokemon.

Like in June, a 99p ticket gives you access to the special research story. This will give you access to an all-new item, Roasted Berries, in which their benefits have not yet been disclosed.

The following bonuses have been stated on Pokemon GO's official blog:

3× Catch Stardust

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Here is everything that you need to know about Pokemon Go July 2021 Community Day:

Dates

The Community Day is set to get underway on Saturday 3rd July 2021, with players being able to catch the featured Pokemon and start limited research at 11 am local time, with the event drawing to a close at 5 pm local time.

Tepig Confirmed

Tepig, the Fire Pig Pokemon discovered in the Unova region, will be in the spotlight for the month of July, Niantic have confirmed.

This will give players plenty of time to evolve Tepig into its highest form, Emboar, accompanied with a 3x catch XP bonus during these hours and three-hour incenses will be activated during this event.

Tepig can also be obtained in a Shiny variant, which will another to add for those players looking to add to their tally special species in their Storage.

Mega Evolutions

At this moment, the game's developers are yet to announce any new additions to the game as far as mega-evolutions are concerned.

