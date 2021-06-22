Caleb Plant has slapped a whopping price tag on any possible fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in September.

WBA, WBC, and Ring champion Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico, wants to unify the super-middleweight division by the end of the year and has told co-promoter Eddie Hearn that his American rival's IBF belt is the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle.

Matchroom boss Hearn has previously suggested that the fight could be staged at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in New York City on September 11 to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Speaking to Akin 'Ak' Reyes and Kamal Barak Bess on the DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn said: "We've exchanged some numbers on our side and I see Canelo on Wednesday to go through everything with him.

"But nothing has changed from the process of getting an offer from DAZN, an offer from Fox, and then deciding what everybody feels is best for the fighters.

"There will be some discussions from both sides, that's the purpose of this week, to go through the financials and then get things moving.

"But after this week you're going to see Canelo and Eddie Reynoso getting ready for camp, heading back to San Diego and preparing.

"Nothing's changed, Caleb Plant is the one that everybody wants."

While Plant has admitted he would be open to fighting Alvarez on American soil, he also insists he will only travel to New York if he is guaranteed a ten million dollar fight purse (more than eight and a half million pounds).

“I got a much bigger fanbase in the United States," Plant said to FightHype.com. "I do much more viewership than any of his past opponents.

“My last fight did two million views against somebody who if I had a real name in there with me, the numbers would be outrageous.

“I got the highest watched FS1 show of all time with almost a million views.

“My viewership is up there. I got a good team around me, Al Haymon, and they’re going to sit down real soon, and we’re going to try and get it worked out.

“I’ve got a great team around me. You don’t see anybody out with 21 fights in the position I’m in with or without the Canelo fight.

“The viewership, what I get paid, nothing. We got a great team around me, and we’re going to do whatever we can to make that happen."

Plant is a proud athlete and showed during ill-fated negotiations with Callum Smith that he will not be short-changed.

So if what Hearn says is true then it looks like he will have to delve deep into his coffers to put on a pay-per-view show that can compete with Showtime and Triller.

Certainly, Alvarez vs Plant is a fascinating matchup, at least on paper. The 28-year-old American, who holds a perfect professional record of 21 wins and no losses, has held the IBF super-middleweight belt since January 2019. More than half of his victims have failed to go the distance with him.

However, Plant would not only face the stiffest test available in Alvarez at 168 pounds, but it would also be the most difficult battle of his career to date.

