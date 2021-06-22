Spain could be the first high-profile side to exit Euro 2020 when they face Slovakia in their final Group E clash on Wednesday evening.

Luis Enrique's side have been typically dominant in possession of the ball and slick with their passing, but they have lacked a distinct cutting edge in the final third and are facing the very real possibility of exiting the tournament before the knockout stages.

With just two points from their opening two games, Spain need a win to guarantee their place in the last-16.

Even if Spain draw they will still finish rock bottom of the group if Poland beat Sweden in their final group game.

The bottom line is that the three-time European Champions need a win to take matters into their own hands, and the Spanish media believe changes are needed to ensure they get the job done.

Ahead of their clash with Slovakia, who will guarantee qualification with a point, journalists at Spanish media outlet Marca have offered their thoughts on the starting XI Enrique should choose.

At the heart of the conversation is Alvaro Morata's place in the side, while Adama Traore also features prominently.

Let's take a look at the five suggestions...

1. Energy & muscle

Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Torres, Alba; Llorente, Busquets, Fabian Ruiz; Traore, Moreno, Sarabia

Journalist Hugo Cerezo has opted for a more physical approach with his lineup.

Wolves speedster Traore gets the nod on the right-wing while Marcos Llorente and Fabian Ruiz provide plenty of energy in midfield.

There's no place for Morata, who drops out for Gerard Moreno.

2. A new trident

Simon; Llorente, Laporte, Torres, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Thiago Alcantara; Oyarzabal, Moreno, Sarabia

The headline in Juan Igancio Ochoa's team is the inclusion of a new-look front-three.

Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal comes into the XI on the right while Pablo Sarabia provides the width on the left in support of Moreno through the centre.

Morata is once again omitted. Sensing a theme yet?

3. Total revolution

De Gea; Azpilicueta, Garcia, Torres, Alba; Pedri; Busquets, Koke; Llorente, Moreno, Morata

If it's not broken, don't fix it. But if the entire thing is falling apart at the seams, then it's time for revolution.

Well, that's the stance of Javier Estepa, who has drafted in David De Gea for Unai Simon and Eric Garcia for Aymeric Laporte.

His preference for youth also sees Pedri come into the side in midfield, while Morata starts from an inside left position in support of Moreno through the centre.

4. The bet on Adama

Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Torres, Alba; Llorente, Busquets, Pedri; Traore, Moreno, Torres

Another selection for Traore and another omission for Morata as Miguel Angel Lara names his XI.

The experience of Cesar Azpilicueta is brought in to quell any defensive shortcomings of Traore down the right side, while Pedri and Llorente provide a combination of panache and stamina in the midfield to support the attack.

Ferran Torres also comes in down the left hand side, offering a more direct threat in the final-third.

5. System change

Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Torres; Llorente, Fabian Ruiz, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Moreno, Morata

Finally, Alberto Fernandez is keen to see a complete tactical overhaul - switching to a back three with Llorente and Alba providing energy as wing backs.

Morata and Moreno are partnered together in a front-two here in what would be a significant departure from the tiki-taka brand of football that Spain are synonymous with.

