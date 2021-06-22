The group stages of the European Championships draw to a close this week after a fascinating opening to the tournament.

Of all the continental giants on show, none are yet to truly lay down a marker after some indifferent performances across the board.

England's Euro 2020 squad were rocked by the news today that Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will be unavailable for their game against Czech Republic.

The pair have been forced into self-isolation after what has been described as 'interactions' with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID in the aftermath of their 0-0 draw with England.

The decision has left the football fraternity rather perplexed as, while Mount and Chilwell must hide away, the entire Scotland squad has been allowed to carry on as they prepare to face Croatia.

While UEFA will have certainly had access to the best health and scientific advice, it does seem a bit strange that only those two England players are being forced into quarantine.

Now, Chelsea legend and current technical advisor at Stamford Bridge, Petr Cech, has taken to social media to share his befuddlement at the news.

"Please could someone help me understand how is it possible Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell - both with negative tests - have to isolate after they got in contact with Billy Gilmour while the entire Scottish team who shared the dressing room, hotel, coach and plane while travelling, dinning room, meeting room is allowed to play the game without any problem because they returned the required negative tests?

What is the difference between them returning the same test results ? It is incomprehensible...

A good point, Petr.

One would think that the Scottish squad would be far more at risk than anyone else.

The Scots, however, now gearing up for their biggest game in a generation, will certainly be breathing a sigh of relief over the fact that they can call on their full quota of players.

England, meanwhile, will have to do without Mount, who has started both games so far at the tournament for the Three Lions.

Chilwell is yet to start but his absence does take a fairly substantial chunk out of the overall depth of the squad.

Fortunately, England have already qualified for the knockout stages but will still be hoping to top what has been a tricky group.

Scotland meanwhile, could join them in the business end of the tournament if they can pull off a momentous win over the World Cup runners-up.

