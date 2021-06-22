Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Mourinho knows one or two things about Harry Kane and tactics.

Mourinho and Kane's collaboration

While the 'Special One' might not have set the world alight at Tottenham Hotspur, there's no denying that he brought out the best in Kane who became a goals and assists machine under his guidance.

As such, Mourinho is more than qualified to cast his opinion on the narrative that Kane has been struggling for England at this summer's European Championships.

With the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner failing to make a major impact on the Croatia and Scotland clashes, there are even fans who think he should be dropped to the bench.

Harry Kane to Man City (Football Terrace)

Mourinho defends Kane

However, Mourinho was the first person to stand up for his former striker during his preview of England's final group game against the Czech Republic with talkSPORT and The Sun.

In a fantastic defence of the England skipper, Mourinho downplayed great swathes of the criticism by making the point that Kane simply hasn't receive enough service to get the best out of him.

Mourinho is quoted as explaining: "The striker has to improve, but a striker depends on his team and the dynamic.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

"The best thing for a player is when he's lucky enough to play in the national team with similar dynamics as at his club.

"In this case, the way England is trying to play has no transfer of dynamic from club to national team. The way he's playing is not similar to what he does at Tottenham.

"Same with Phil Foden on the right. Mason Mount is now playing more as a No8 than a No10.

"In Harry's case, the team is not reaching him. Harry, when he drops deep, they need to find him, they need players to make movements behind, they must attack the last line.

"How many chances has Harry missed? He hasn't missed. It's a consequence of the way the team is playing. If he takes three shots (vs Czech Republic) he will score two goals."

Mourinho's England XI vs Czech Republic

And according to The Sun, Mourinho named his full England XI for the Czech Republic game, which, naturally, included Kane and can be checked out down below:

Credit: The Sun

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

From where I'm sat, Mourinho is spitting nothing but facts.

Look, I'll be the first person to admit that Kane hasn't looked at the races during England's opening two games, but much of the criticism has 'reactive' and 'superlative' written all over it.

It felt as though the Spurs striker was slammed for dropping too deep in the Croatia clash, only to then get pummeled for really pushing the back line against Scotland. It feels like he can't win.

And while Mourinho's claim that Kane hasn't missed a thing at the tournament doesn't hold water - SofaScore note that he's spurned two big chances - claims that he hasn't been given sufficient service certainly do.

Reece James and Luke Shaw produced pitifully few crosses during the Scotland draw and average positions indicate that Mason Mount has been occupying spaces that Kane could have exploited.

At the end of the day, Kane is England's best player and Gareth Southgate can't expect to win a war for as long as their most lethal weapon is given little to no ammunition.

When arguably the most complete number nine in the world is leading your line, you can only go so far wrong with the simple tactic of, erm, giving him the ball.

I'm fully aware that it's nowhere near as simple as that, but given how little service he's been provided with during the opening two games, surely the only way is up against the Czechs. We can only hope.

