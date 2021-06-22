CrossfireX: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Xbox's upcoming exclusive CrossfireX has been hit with several delays.

The first-person warfare shooter was originally scheduled for release last year, but Smilegate Entertainment, the game's developers put back its launch due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of many significant gaming titles affected by COVID-19.

Nevertheless, the project was not shelved and work continued towards releasing 12 months late. That being said, Smilegate are not the only organisation working on this. Remedy Entertainment, the company that recently gave us Control, are also working on the game's single-player aspect.

The original, Crossfire, is an avidly popular gaming title on PC, especially over in the likes of Asia, and Smilegate are hoping to replicate with their Xbox-exclusive. However, CrossfireX will not be free and will consist of a number of missions, replicating global conflict on a mass scale with two private factions involved.

Plenty of comparisons have been made to CrossfireX with Counter-Strike: Counter Offensive, which is generous praise indeed considering how much success the latter has over the years.

Because of this, excitement is starting to grow as anxious gamers are eagerly awaiting to find out when they can get their hands on this new title.

Read more: CrossfireX: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Age Rating And Everything You Need To Know

CrossfireX Release Date

Despite the delays, it is not yet known when CrossfireX will be released, although assurances have been made that gamers can expect to see it hit the shelves before the end of 2021.

An open beta was available between 25th and 28th June 2020 and was an overall success. Had this not been carried out, then we could have been waiting for a possible 2022 release date.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available in due course.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News