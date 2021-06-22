League of Legends 11.13 Patch Notes: Release Date, Champion Changes And More

League of Legends are bringing gaming fans another patch update this week - 11.13 - and it is set to bring some more excitement to the community.

The new update will arrive midway through this week and after a successful 11.12 patch, LoL fans will be highly-anticipating the latest changes, buffs, nerfs that are due to come to the game.

This patch will include adjustments to Champions, new buyable skins as well as some other game player changes.

To see all that the patch has to offer, be sure to read all the information we have down below.

When Will League of Legends Patch 11.13 Come Out?

The patch will be available for all players to update at various times across the world on June 23rd. The times are as follows:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

League of Legends 11.13 Patch Notes

The details from these patch notes have been provided by Mark Yetter on Twitter.

Mobility Creep Reduction

Strikebreaker:

Attack damage 45 > 40.

Halting Slash no longer dashes the user 300 units.

Halting Slash damage tAD ratio 75% > 100%.

Slow 40% decaying over 2 seconds > 90% decaying to 40% over 3 seconds.

Halting Slash cooldown 20s > 15s.

[Added] Halting Slash can now cast while moving.

Heroic Gait passive move speed 30 > 20.

Mythic Passive move speed 3% > 2%.

Health 200 > 400.

Trinity Force:

Movespeed on hit 25 > 20.

Attack damage 30 > 35.

Shurelya:

Active move speed 60% decaying (30% floor) > 30% move speed (non-decaying).

Cosmic Drive:

Movement speed 10-30 scaling with level > 20.

Ability power 75 > 80.

Galeforce:

Mythic passive move speed 3% > 2%

Prowler’s Claw:

Cooldown 60 > 90.

Sandswipe targeting changed from [any enemy unit] to [enemy champions].

Lich Bane:

Move speed 10% > 8%.

Ability power 70 > 75.

Black Cleaver

Health 400 > 500.



Deadman’s Plate:

Charge time 8s > 4s.

Max move speed 60 > 40.

Damage on-hit 1-100 magic damage base on stacks > 1-40 (+100% base attack damage) physical damage based on stacks.



Death’s Dance:

Heal on champ takedown 10% > 15%.

[Removed] Takedowns grant 30% bonus move speed for 2 seconds.

Champions Nerfs

Rumble

W cooldown 6 > 7-6s, movement speed 15-35% > 10-30%.



Lee Sin

E damage 100-260 > 100-220.



Riven

E shield 95-215 > 80-200.

Champions Buffs

Xayah

Q damage per dagger 45-125 > 50-150.



Aphelios

Passive stats attack damage 4-24 > 5-30.

Passive stats lethality 3.5-21 > 4.5-27.



Olaf

Health per level 93 > 100.

Champion Adjustments

Tahm Kench

There has been a lot done with Tahm Kench- you can see the full details here



Viego (Mid>Jungle)

Q minion healing 100% > 50%.

E movement speed 20-30% > 25-35%, missile speed 1000 > 1200, missile length 700 > 775.

New Skins

They are:

Corki (Epic) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Maokai (Epic) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Rammus (Epic) ⁠— 1,350 RP

Veigar (Epic) ⁠— 1,350 RP

-League gets new ‘Ultimate Spellbook’ game mode

System Buffs

Anathema’s Chains (New)

Hullbreaker (New)

Luden's Tempest - Cost Has Changed: 3400 > 3200

Liandry's Anguish - Cost Has Changed: 3400 > 3200

Everfrost - Cost: 3400 > 3200

Moonstone Renewer - Heal and shield power per stack 6% > 7%

Ghost Poro Rune - Ghost Poro duration 60> 90s: Reveal Duration 4 > 6s

You can find all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News