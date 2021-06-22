Alexander Volkov has insisted that Ciryl Gane is 'a very good striker' and invited the undefeated Frenchman to stand and trade with him when they meet on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Former Muay Thai fighter Gane (8-0), of La Roche-sur-Yon, France, has quietly gone about his business to establish himself as a legitimate heavyweight contender, having defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a five-round masterclass in his most recent victory, with three of his six finishes overall coming inside the first round.

But in a recent interview with MMA Junkie the 32-year-old said he couldn't ask for a better stylistic matchup than what Gane will give him while they are standing and striking inside the Octagon.

When asked for his first impressions of Gane, the Russian said: “He is a very good striker from France.

“Despite the fact that he does not have much experience in UFC, he conducts his fights very competently and intelligently, like a real fighter in the top-five world ranking.

"Indeed, he is dangerous – dangerous for his striking technique, variety of strikes and manner of execution.

“I think it will be a matchup of strikers until one of us gives up and tries to turn to wrestling.

"But I would like to compete with him in striking, because I’m a striker as well. And I want to find out whose kung fu is better.”

The former Bellator heavyweight champion also spoke of his respect for Francis Ngannou and the way he went about beating Stipe Miocic in their high-stakes shootout back in March.

“Francis Ngannou has won the heavyweight title very confidently,” he added. “It was an impressive victory – an impressive example of self-improvement.

"He defeated his longtime rival. It says a lot about his professional growth in MMA.

"He is becoming a more difficult opponent. He is very talented, and he is physically gifted for this sport."

He continued: “But, of course, as a fighter with a champion’s mindset, I am determined to defeat this opponent.

"He is the center of attention in the heavyweight division, and surely I do analyze his strengths and mistakes.

"But first of all, I’m focused on the fight against my current rival, because I see Gane as a good opponent.

"The main thing is to go through this duel with him now. I don’t think that he is less dangerous than Ngannou.”

