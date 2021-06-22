Nottingham Forest transfer news: Reds facing battle to keep starlet amid Premier League interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to put their disappointing 2020/21 campaign behind them this summer by drafting in a number of classy operators who will be able to take them to new heights in the Championship.

Whilst the Reds have yet to make their first signing of the transfer window, it is surely only a matter of time before manager Chris Hughton bolsters his squad.

Having decided to part ways with Michael Dawson, Glenn Murray, Sammy Ameobi, Yuri Ribeiro, Samba Sow, Abdoulaye Diallo and Michael Hefele earlier this month, it will be intriguing to see what approach Forest take in terms of finding replacements for these players.

Particularly poor in an attacking sense last season, the Reds could be tempted to splash the cash on a new forward in the coming weeks as they look to resolve this issue.

However, it could be argued that Forest may also find it beneficial to turn to Brennan Johnson for inspiration following the Wales international's impressive loan spell at Lincoln City.

Whereas the 20-year-old was unable to inspire the Imps to promotion earlier this year, his displays at Sincil Bank were nothing short of spectacular.

As well as finding the back of the net on 13 occasions in 48 appearances for Lincoln, Johnson also provided his team-mates with 14 assists.

As a result of his promising performances, the winger has attracted a great deal of interest from elsewhere in recent weeks as Forest were forced to turn down several enquiries for the winger.

In a fresh update concerning Johnson, it has now been revealed that two Premier League sides are now reportedly tracking his situation at the City Ground.

According to The Athletic, Leicester City and Leeds United have entered the race for his signature whilst Barnsley and Brentford both remain keen on a switch.

Johnson, whose current deal at Forest is set to run until 2023, is understood to be valued at £10m by the club.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Johnson was during his temporary spell at Lincoln, it is hardly a shock that he is generating interest from several Premier League sides.

Whilst the winger may be tempted to test himself against some of the world's best players in the top-flight, it could be argued that he may find it more beneficial to stay at the City Ground this summer.

By replicating the displays which saw him reach double figures in terms of goals and assists for Lincoln last season in a Forest shirt later this year, he could emerge as a key player for the club.

In order to fend off interest from elsewhere, Hughton must convince Johnson that he will be given the opportunity to feature regularly at Championship level during the upcoming campaign as the winger has been limited to just four appearances in this division since graduating from the Reds' academy.

