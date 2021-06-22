Celtic latest news: Postecoglou arrival could force positive transfer U-Turn

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tom Rogic could now stay at Celtic following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

The report suggests that the Australian midfielder was likely to leave the club this summer as a number of teams in Asia were keen to use his status as a homegrown player (thanks to his Australian passport).

However, with compatriot Postecoglou - who worked with Rogic during their time together with the national team - now in tow, that situation could change.

Has Rogic been close to leaving Celtic before?

Football Insider claimed back in February that the 28-year-old was keen to push for an exit during this summer's transfer window after coming close to moving to the Middle East in 2020.

Towards the end of 2019, the former Central Coast Mariners youngster was believed to have been valued at close to £8m, though Celtic are understood to have thought they would only likely command a fee of around £2m earlier this year.

How well did Rogic play for Celtic last season?

During what was a hugely difficult campaign for the club, Rogic struggled.

Across 21 league appearances, the attacking midfielder was only able to score one goal and register a further four assists, dropping out of the squad altogether for the final three games of the season.

Is Rogic staying at Celtic a good thing?

While the player didn't exactly cover himself in glory last year, the fact he has worked with Postecoglou before could be key.

Indeed, there looks to be a huge amount of upheaval at Celtic ahead of next season with key players such as Scott Brown leaving and having at least some level of continuity may be helpful as the new manager's reign.

Clearly a talented player on his day having excelled in an attacking midfield berth under Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers, Ryan Christie's seemingly likely departure will also leave a hole in the squad that will require filling.

If Postecoglou can get the best out of Rogic again, perhaps there will be a dramatic second act to his Celtic career.

What has Rogic said about the new Celtic manager?

Speaking to ESPN in 2016, Rogic actually compared Postecoglou to Rodgers.

"It’s almost a bit of a similar feel as I see the managers being a little bit similar in ways — both quite positive and both quite intense to work under," he said (via Glasgow Live).

“The way it crosses over, it’s good for me to have that similar mindset going into both.

“The environment’s good, the team’s good; when you’re playing, you’re happy and, when you’re winning games, it’s all good.”

