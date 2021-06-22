Leeds transfer news: Club closing in on deal for 'fearless' forward with 'manners'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Birmingham City youngster Amari Miller, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

The report suggests the Yorkshire giants have offered a package worth around £1.5m for the 18-year-old and are thought to have beaten Premier League rivals Everton in the race to sign him.

Indeed, the deal is said to include a £200k fee upfront which could then rise to one-and-a-half-million pounds in potential add-ons.

Who is Amari Miller?

A product of the same youth academy that recently produced England star Jude Bellingham, the teenager is able to operate on either flank in a wide attacking position.

He made five league appearances for the club during the 2020/21 campaign after first being included in a matchday squad in April, starting the final two games of the season.

According to the report, Miller is also capable of playing through the middle.

Would Miller fit in at Leeds?

Considering his lack of experience, it's clearly hard to definitively say Miller would be a good signing or not.

Still, Football Insider have also recently reported that Leeds are keen to sign a young forward able to play on either flank as well as through the middle between the ages of 18-23, so he would appear to fit that mould at least.

Who else wanted to sign Miller?

Birmingham Live recently claimed Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton were also monitoring Miller's situation at St Andrew's, while also noting that the player was considered one of the club's 'brightest prospects.'

What has Lee Bowyer said about Miller?

After bringing Miller into the first-team towards the end of the season, Blues boss and former Leeds star Lee Bowyer praised the teenager's 'fearless' approach.

“[He adds] Goals, assists, pace, something that we probably lack a bit is pace," he said in April (via Birmingham Live).

"He’s at that age where he is fearless. When he came on against Stoke, he got himself into an area and wasn’t afraid to go at the defender.

“I think he will be a good player. He just needs to keep working hard. Hopefully, this taste that he’s having will drive him on for next season.

“I like him as a person, his manners and he’s respectful. The senior players love him as well. He’s going to make mistakes, but he keeps going. He’s fitted into the group well."

