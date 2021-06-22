Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are unavailable for England's final group game against the Czech Republic.

The Chelsea duo were told to self-isolate as a precaution having interacted with Billy Gilmour who tested positive for COVID-19 after England's 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday.

The FA revealed in an official statement on Monday: “As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with Public Health England.

"The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

"We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with Public Health England."

It was later confirmed that Mount and Chilwell would not be able to play during England's clash with the Czechs with a sustained tunnel conversation with Gilmour reportedly cited as the reason.

Naturally, this became a major topic of conversation on the television coverage of the game with ITV pundit Roy Keane reacting in exactly the manner that you would expect him to.

Keane remarked: “Why would you want to speak to an opposition player for over 20 minutes? I don’t care if he’s your club team-mate or not - I very rarely speak to anybody for over five minutes!”

Of course you don't, Roy. You won't be surprised to hear that Keane's characteristic comments quickly went viral across Twitter and you can check out footage of his punditry down below:

What else would you expect from Keano? Trust him to joke that he doesn't even converse with his own wife for longer than five minutes.

There is still confusion surrounding why Mount and Chilwell were asked to isolate and members of the Scotland squad were not with even Gareth Southgate not fully understanding the rationale.

According to the Mirror, Southgate remarked: "I don’t want to cause a drama for Scotland, but if you’re all in the dressing together room. Where do you stand?

"I don’t know all of the factors behind that but it clearly it’s nothing to do with being on the pitch."

Hopefully the situation will be elucidated by UEFA and Public Health England in the coming days because fans and pundits alike won't let up on what has undoubtedly proven a bizarre situation.

