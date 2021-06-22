Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Omar Chavez have both been accused of disrespecting the sport of boxing following their losses at the Tribute to the Kings event on Saturday night.

In the co-main event, Chavez Jr dropped a split decision to former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, while Omar also came up short against Canelo Alvarez's brother Ramon on the undercard of their father Julio Cesar Chavez Sr's exhibition bout with Hector Camacho Jr

The brothers have both been criticised for their sub-par performances on social media and their legendary father admits he was less than impressed by what he saw from his two sons at the Jalisco Stadium in Mexico.

In fact, Chavez Sr was rightfully so outraged, he has urged both fighters to hang up their gloves right away to spare themselves from any further embarrassment.

"I prefer that they retire if they are not going to prepare correctly," Chavez Sr said (via BoxingScene). "They do not prepare in the best way possible to fight."

And he wasn't done there either.

"I'd rather they retire the hell out of it," he added. "If they're not going to prepare properly, what's the use?"

Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by split decision

Silva (2-1), 45, in his first boxing fight in 16 years, was far too powerful for his more experienced 35-year-old opponent, who was hurt several times throughout the contest.

"I love fighting," said the 45-year-old. "Boxing was my dream for many years. I needed to show my respect for boxing. I need to come here and do my best."

Chavez Jr missed weight by more than two pounds and began to run out of steam by the end of the fourth round.

Two of the judges scored the fight 77-75 in favour of the Brazilian, while the other scored it the same result for the Mexican.

Speaking after the fight, Chavez Jr said he felt he had done enough to deserve the victory, despite being badly cut above his right eye.

“I did good, I just had some problems breathing, plus my ribs were kind of hurt," The Son of the Legend said (via BoxingScene).

Chavez Jr, who used to be the WBC middleweight champion, also believes that the fight could have been scored a draw by the judges.

"The cut didn’t affect me at all. I thought it could have been a draw," he added.

