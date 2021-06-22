England fans finally got their wish at Euro 2020 as Gareth Southgate named Jack Grealish in his starting line up.

After an insipid performance against Scotland, the Three Lions were crying out for a much needed injection of creativity.

Slow and meandering all night, fans were understandably upset that Southgate chose to ignore the wealth of attacking options he head on the bench until late in the game.

However, it looks as though he has learnt his lesson naming Grealish in the side to take on the Czech Republic.

The decision paid immediate dividends with Grealish setting up an England goal inside the first 15 minutes of the clash.

Having missed an earlier chance, Raheem Sterling gleefully meet Grealish's sumptuous cross, nodding home at the back post.

You can only imagine the sheer number of "I told you so's" that rang out from living rooms across the land.

Grealish looked incredibly threatening within the opening exchanges and was aptly described as electric by the commentary team.

At the time of writing, England remained 1-0 up over the Czechs.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.



