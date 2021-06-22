Rangers latest news: Steven Gerrard wants to keep player Rooney praised for having 'courage'

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is keen to bring George Edmundson back into his squad ahead of next season, according to The Daily Record.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The 23-year-old defender was farmed out on loan to Derby County in February after dropping out of the Rangers squad following a breach in COVID-19 protocols.

Still, Gerrard is believed to want him back at Ibrox as the club look to defend their Scottish Premiership title and is willing to rebuff any interest in the former Oldham centre-back this summer.

Newly-promoted Championship side Peterborough United are understood to have made Edmundson a top target though, as it stands, the Scottish champions appear to want him to return.

How long does Edmundson have left on his Rangers contract?

While his time in Glasgow hasn't exactly gone to plan yet, Rangers are certainly in a strong position when it comes to rejecting any potential interest in their player.

Indeed, he still has over two years to run on his contract at Ibrox and the club can potentially offer him Champions League football should they make it through this summer's qualifiers, as well as the chance to win titles.

How well did Edmundson play at Derby?

Joining Wayne Rooney's side on loan earlier this year, Edmundson made eight starts across ten appearances as Derby dramatically retained their Championship status on the final day of the season.

According to WhoScored data, he won 3.6 aerial duels per game, making 1.4 tackles and 3.5 clearances over the same period.

At Rangers, those averages would have seen the defender rank third, fifth and first respectively.

Interestingly, Transfermarkt's positional data notes how Rooney deployed Edmundson as a defensive midfielder last season, so perhaps Gerrard is keen to bring him back in order to pad out both areas of the squad, given Glen Kamara has been linked away.

What did Wayne Rooney say about Edmundson?

Speaking in April, Rooney heaped praise on his loan star.

"George had been in the treatment room this week and insisted he was ready to go on the bench if we needed him for the last 10 minutes," he said after a 3-0 loss to Preston North End (via The Daily Record).

"When a player wants to play, and given where we are in the table, wants to show that courage to play, I had no issue in putting him on the bench."

