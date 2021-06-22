Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

How does that old adage go? Class is permanent and what not?

Well if ever that sentiment were to ring true it would be tonight.

With Croatia fighting for their lives at Euro 2020, mercurial midfielder Luka Madrid stepped up.

The World Cup runners-up needed nothing less than a win to keep their hopes alive in the championships but faced an incredibly tough test against Scotland.

In front of a hostile Hamden Park crowd, the Croatians started well, taking the lead in the opening exchanges.

However, those stubborn Scots roared back into life and equalised through a blistering Callum McGregor finish.

They went into the break level at half-time with both side desperate to go one better in the second stanza.

Cue Modric.

The one time Ballon d'Or winner showed his immense worth with an absolute rocket of a finish from outside the box in the 62nd minute.

After some crisp build up play, the ball was rolled into Modric's path before he smoked it with the outside of his right foot and into the top corner.

It was a simply unstoppable effort and will certainly go down as one of the goals of the tournament.

Croatia would go on to extend their lead with Modric once again at the heart of the action, whipping in a vicious corner for Ivan Perisic to guide it home.

More to follow...

