Crystal Palace quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the Eagles' 2020/21 campaign?

The 2020/21 season marked an end of an era at Crystal Palace as manager Roy Hodgson opted to call time on his spell at Selhurst Park.

A bright start to the year by the Eagles resulted in them securing impressive victories over Southampton and Manchester United before they were brought back down to earth by a 2-1 defeat to Everton.

Palace's lack of consistency ultimately stifled their progress as a failure to put together a good run of results culminated in the club being forced to settle for a 14th place finish in the Premier League.

The club also struggled to make an impression in the knock-out competitions as they suffered early defeats in the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Whilst Palace would have been disappointed with the way that things panned out last season, they still managed to provide their supporters with some memorable moments.

A 5-1 triumph over West Bromwich Albion in December was arguably trumped by a dramatic victory over arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this year.

Individual displays from Wilfried Zaha once again caught the eye as he provided 13 direct goal contributions in the top-flight whilst the likes of Eberechi Eze and Christian Benteke also managed to illustrate some real signs of promise.

With Palace set to enter a new dawn in August, we have decided to take a look back on the club's 2020/21 campaign in our latest quiz.

How many clean-sheets did Vicente Guaita keep in the Premier League last season? Which club did the Eagles sign Jean-Phillipe Mateta from during the January transfer window?

Test out your knowledge below and then share your scores with fellow Palace fans!

1 of 15 How many games did Palace win in the Premier League during the previous campaign? 10 9 11 12

