Man United 'will try to sign' £25.7m defender from Premier League club this summer

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United have revived their interest in Norwich City's Max Aarons, as they look to strengthen their depth at right-back.

What's the latest transfer news involving Max Aarons?

Todofichajes claim that Man United will try to sign Norwich's Aarons this summer to add depth to the right side of their defence.

The report suggests that the Canaries value the 21-year-old at €30m (£25.7m) and the club are already listening to offers to offers, as the newly promoted Premier League side accept it will be difficult to retain the full-back.

Have United shown an interest in Aarons previously?

According to reports from Sky Sports in 2019, Man United were interested in signing Aarons if they missed out on their first choice target Aaron Wan Bissaka. The Red Devils secured the signature of the former Crystal Palace man, and their second choice option remained at Norwich.

Todofichajes confirm that United had been keen on the defender in previous transfer windows and are now set to rekindle their interest in the 21-year-old this summer.

What were Aarons' stats in the 20/21 Championship season?

Aarons was a regular for Norwich in the Championship this season as the Canaries were dominant and won the title at a canter with 97 points to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Norwich dominated the PFA Team of the Year awards for England's second division, as six of their players were selected - including Aarons.

The progressive full-back proved a menace going forward and registered four goal contributions in the 2020/21 league campaign. According to WhoScored, he made 1.4 key passes and completed 1.4 dribbles per league game this season.

Have United made bids for any other right-backs this summer?

Kieran Trippier looked to be United's priority signing at right-back this summer as reports suggested that the Red Devils had submitted a bid for the England international.

According to Football Insider, the Manchester outfit had a £10m offer rejected for the 30-year-old. Atletico Madrid are reportedly unwilling to accept an offer lower than £35m, which United see as totally unrealistic.

Manchester Evening News revealed that United's backup full-back Brandon Williams is generating interest from other Premier League clubs regarding a loan move and he has been granted permission to leave Old Trafford.

If he were to depart the Red Devils would be without senior right-back cover for Wan Bissaka, which suggests that they will need to dive into the transfer market to ensure that they have enough depth in that position.

