Arsenal transfer news: Gunners making enquiries about Man City stars

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal have made enquiries over the availability of Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

What's the latest transfer news involving Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling?

Jones claims that Arsenal have made enquiries regarding the availability of Man City pair Sterling and Mahrez, ahead of a potential summer switch to the Emirates.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “Arsenal are making tentative enquiries right now about Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling. Arsenal are trying to figure out what level of player they can sign in this window.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Four Premier League clubs want to sign surprise Liverpool hero

"They want to be as ambitious as they can, they don’t know genuinely who will sign for them at this point."

The journalist reveals that the Gunners have spoken to agents and representatives of both players to understand whether they would be interested in a move to the club this summer.

Jones added, “They’ve gone to sound out agents involved in the deals, representatives of both players to see number one if they’re really available. And two, what’s the player thinking right now just to get an idea if it’s even worth trying to sign those players."

Check out what Jones said in full about Mahrez and Sterling in the video below...

How many goals did Mahrez and Sterling score this season?

Mahrez and Sterling heavily contributed to City's success this season as the pair lifted the league title and got their side to the Champions League final.

According to WhoScored, the pair scored a combined 19 goals in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. Sterling netted ten goals this term, despite being dropped by Pep Guardiola at times throughout the season.

Mahrez also created history for City in the Champions League after his brace against PSG in the semi-finals ensured that the Manchester outfit made it to the club's first ever UCL final.

Who would be the better fit for Arsenal?

Arguably, Sterling would be a better fit for Arsenal than Mahrez.

The Algerian's style of play, cutting in from the right-hand side on his left foot, is similar to Gunners winger Nicolas Pepe. The Arsenal forward has started to find his feet in north London as he netted ten league goals this season.

Arsenal have often been forced to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left flank this term, which suggests that they should target a natural left winger this summer. Sterling would fit the bill and his arrival would allow Aubameyang to play centrally more often.

1 of 15 How much did Arsenal pay for Shkodran Mustafi? £35m £50m £48m £22m

Are Arsenal linked with any other attacking players this summer?

According to football.london, Shakhtar Donetsk forward Manor Solomon is keen on a move to the Premier League and Arsenal are in contact with the player's agent regarding a switch to the Emirates. The 21-year-old scored 11 goals for the Ukrainian side this season.

It appears that the Gunners are also in the market for an attacking midfielder as according to Chris Wheatley, the north London outfit are targeting Leicester's James Maddison and Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the 24-year-old.

The Arsenal boss will be hoping that a successful transfer window can elevate the side up the Premier League table after ending the 2020/21 Premier League campaign in eighth place.

News Now - Sport News