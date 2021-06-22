Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Dean Jones, Tottenham’s manager candidates are being told that Harry Kane will stay at the club this summer.

What's the latest news in Tottenham's manager search?

Journalist Ian Abrahams revealed that Brighton’s Graham Potter and former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo are in a two horse race to become the next Tottenham manager.

This follows reports from Fabrizio Romano that claimed Spurs will not revisit negotiations to appoint Gennaro Gattuso or Paulo Fonseca as head coach this summer, after talks with the pair broke down last week.

What are Tottenham's managerial candidates being told about Harry Kane?

Dean Jones claims that Tottenham's manager candidates are being told that Kane will stay at the club this summer.

Speaking to The Football Terrace, Jones said, “There’s not a promise to any of these managers either about how much money they’ll have to spend.

“They are all being told that Harry Kane will stay, but they aren’t being told what the funds will be to invest in the squad.”

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Four Premier League clubs want to sign surprise Liverpool hero

Jones continues to add that despite Potter’s name being mentioned for the vacant position, it is difficult to discount anyone for the role at this point as Tottenham’s managerial search rumbles on.

"Graham Potter is being spoken about now. It wouldn’t surprise me if Steven Gerrard is even one they have to consider because it’s just the point they’re getting to," he said. "At this point you can barely discount anyone."

Check out what Jones said in full about Tottenham's manager situation and Kane's future in the video below...

Could Kane leave Tottenham this summer?

There is a genuine possibility that Kane could leave Spurs this summer, as various reports suggest that the England captain wants to depart Tottenham, although the club are keen to retain him.

According to reports from Sky Sports last month, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested in Kane after he expressed his desire to leave the club.

Romano recently revealed that Man City made an official proposal of £100m plus players for Kane. However, Tottenham reportedly have no intention to accept that figure and the club will try to ensure he remains in North London.

1 of 15 How much did Tottenham pay for Vincent Janssen? £17m £14m £12m £11m

How much would Tottenham get for Kane?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones suggests that Daniel Levy will not let Tottenham's talisman leave for anything less than £150m this summer.

“I think that unless it’s £150m it’s going to be very difficult,” said Jones. “I keep checking and everybody is absolutely adamant that Daniel Levy will not entertain the thought of losing Harry Kane for anything less than £150m.”



However, the journalist added that the situation may well change if a club puts an official offer on the table worth north of £100m.

Transfermarkt currently value the Tottenham talisman at £108m.

News Now - Sport News