Croatia live to fight another day in Euro 2020.

Croatia progress at Euro 2020

When the World Cup runners-up found themselves 1-0 down in their second group game against the Czech Republic, they must have feared the prospect of crashing out earlier than expected.

However, the Croatians reminded the footballing world why they're one of the dark horses this summer with a dramatic turnaround that culminated in a 3-1 win against Scotland on Tuesday.

Having regained their composure by equalising against the Czechs courtesy of Ivan Perisic, they bagged all three points at Hampden Park with Steve Clarke's men also fighting for qualification.

Modric scores the winner in Glasgow

And although the final score is ultimately an aesthetically-pleasing one for the Croatians, the three points weren't heading back to eastern Europe without an almighty struggle.

Besides, the scores were level going into the half-time break in Glasgow with Nikola Vlašić's opening goal having been cancelled out by a strike from Callum McGregor against the run of play.

However, it was the world-class quality of Croatia that eventually shone through with none other than Real Madrid star and Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric providing the game-changing touch.

That's because he scored what will be considered by many as the goal of the tournament with an effortless outside-of-the-boot strike from the edge of the area that flew past David Marshall.

Stunning angle of Modric's strike

There's something so nonchalant about a right-footed player scoring with the outside of their boot and the way Modric curled the ball into the far corner was an absolute clinic in long-range shooting.

But just when you thought Modric's goal couldn't get any better, football fans have started sharing around the reverse angle that makes the wonder strike look even more remarkable.

With the camera angle showing the sheer extent to which Modric wrapped his foot around the ball, it really does make for remarkable viewing, so check it out along with some of the reaction below:

Somebody call the Louvre because this needs to be hung up in a museum.

Modric's enduring class

While there's not quite a Roberto Carlos-like trajectory that starts outside the post, it's still jaw-dropping to see how aggressively the ball whips into the back of net once it leaves Modric's boot.

The final swing towards the net in particular makes you feel as though the ball has got a mind of its own, never mind when it perfectly curves beneath Stuart Armstrong's attempts to block it.

One can only imagine that Ricardo Quaresma was giving Modric was round of applause somewhere out there and it's hard to picture many goals topping that of the Croatia maestro this summer.

It really does go to show that form is temporary and class is permanent. Devastatingly permanent.

