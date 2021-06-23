Nottingham Forest transfer news: Fresh twist emerges regarding 24-year-old's Reds future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Desperate not to repeat the inconsistency that they illustrated during the previous campaign in the Championship, it will be intriguing to see what approach Nottingham Forest take in terms of their transfer recruitment this summer.

Despite the fact that the window has now been open for two weeks, Reds manager Chris Hughton has yet to bolster his squad.

Whilst this is no cause for concern due to the fact that Forest are not set to return to competitive action until August, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the club decide to step up their pursuits of potential targets in the coming weeks.

However, any business may depend on whether the Reds are able to keep one of their key players at the City Ground this summer.

After illustrating some real signs of promise during the past two seasons, Joe Worrall has recently become the subject of a considerable amount of interest from elsewhere.

A report from The Sun last month revealed that Burnley were reportedly lining up a fresh bid for the defender who is also been closely monitored by West Ham United.

In an update concerning Worrall's future, Forest's asking price for the defender has been revealed.

According to The Athletic, the Reds will only consider selling the 24-year-old if they receive an offer in the region of £10m.

It is understood that Forest will also want a sizeable amount of this fee paid up-front as they rejected an offer from Burnley earlier this year due to the fact that is was largely based upon future add-on clauses.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Worrall's current deal at the City Ground isn't set to expire until 2024, Forest find themselves in a healthy position to negotiate a deal with a potential suitor this summer.

Yet whilst selling the defender could fund the arrivals of a number of players this summer, the Reds may struggle in his absence next season.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.74 in the Championship during the previous campaign, Worrall could end up thriving under the guidance of Hughton later this year.

Keeping this in mind, Forest ought to resist the temptation to cash in on the defender as there is no guarantee that they will able to draft in a replacement who will be able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the second-tier.

