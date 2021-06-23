Rafael van der Vaart is arguably the most savage pundit on the airways these days.

Van der Vaart's savage punditry

If you think Roy Keane and Graeme Souness lead the way when it comes to ruthless analysis then you need to check out Van der Vaart because the Dutchman isn't exactly one to mince his words.

From labelling Timo Werner as a 'blind horse' to claiming that Harry Maguire tells his wife that he's 's*** at football', the former Tottenham man knows one or two things about making headlines.

And here we go again, ladies and gentlemen, because we wouldn't be talking about Van der Vaart's savagery if it wasn't for the fact that he's struck again with another brutal string of punditry.

Van der Vaart digs out Spain

However, this time Van der Vaart has progressed from calling out a single player to throwing an entire nation in the meat grinder, revealing his scathing thoughts on Spain's displays at Euro 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, Van der Vaart ranted during an appearance for Dutch broadcasters NOS: "Spain is horrible. I hope we (Holland) will play against them.

"There is nothing in this team. All they do is switch from one side to the other. They don't even have a player who knows how to make a final pass."

Woof. While, yes, Spain haven't exactly set the world alight with draws against Sweden and Poland, you'll forgive us for thinking that Van der Vaart was somewhat hyperbolic with his level of criticism.

Koke fires back

And as you might imagine, Van der Vaart's analysis has gone down like a sack of the proverbial with Luis Enrique's squad with Koke delivering a brilliant comeback that might just win the verbal spar.

According to Marca, the Atletico Madrid midfielder told El Partidazo de COPE: "Van de Vaart wants his moment of glory and he's having it.

"I saw him in the World Cup final, and here at Las Rozas we have a photo of [Andres] Iniesta's goal against the Netherlands with [Van der Vaart] next to him. You have to respect him.

"We're going to keep those words to motivate us a bit. We're not going to hang them up in the dressing room, but we're going to keep them in our memory if we play them."

Koke gets the last laugh

Drop the mic. Koke is, of course, referring to the fact that it was Van der Vaart who tried in vein to prevent Andres Iniesta from scoring Spain's winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final.

While, yes, that might be referring to the Spain team of a decade ago and not the one in Van der Vaart's cross hair, it's too good of a put down for us not to give Koke a round of applause.

Besides, even if you're a little underwhelmed by the World Cup final dig, one can't help feeling that Koke is on to something when he suggests that Van der Vaart is chasing 'his moment of glory'.

