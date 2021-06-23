Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours: Owls weighing up summer swoop for 23-year-old ace

Sheffield Wednesday's tumultuous 2020/21 campaign will be remembered for all the wrong reasons by their supporters as the club suffered relegation to the third-tier of English football.

With the dust having now settled from the fallout of the Owls' demise, manager Darren Moore will be hoping to bring the feel good factor back to the club by securing the services on some classy operators this summer.

Whereas the 47-year-old will be unable to splash the cash on players due to the nature of the club's transfer embargo, he could turn to the free-agent market for inspiration in the coming weeks.

One of the individuals who is set to be available on a free transfer this summer is Matthew Olosunde.

Despite making 33 appearances in all competitions for Rotherham United last season, the right-back opted against committing his future to the club as he turned down a new contract earlier this month.

With Olosunde's future currently looking uncertain, it has been revealed that Hillsborough may be a potential destination for the American.

According to the Sheffield Star, Wednesday are reportedly keeping tabs on the 23-year-old ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

However, the Owls may have a battle on their hands to secure the full-back's signature as Championship side Preston North End are also interested in a move.

With Wednesday recently deciding to part ways with Moses Odubajo, they could be in the market for a new right-back who can offer some competition for Liam Palmer and thus Olosunde may fit the bill.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat a shrewd move by Wednesday if they are able to convince Olosunde to join the club this summer.

Whilst the full-back may be tempted to join Preston, there is no guarantee that he will be able to feature on a regular basis for the club due to the presence of Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg who featured predominantly in this role during the previous campaign.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.60 in the Championship last season, Olosunde could end up thriving in a lower division under the guidance of Wednesday boss Moore.

Taking this into consideration, it is imperative that the Owls act decisively in relation to this transfer as it will give them a head-start when it comes to negotiations.

Providing that Olosunde's wage demands are reasonable, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the two parties reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

