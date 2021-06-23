Next Tottenham manager: Figures in the game notice difference in Levy & Paratici's thinking

Figures within Paulo Fonseca's camp have identified a difference in what Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are looking for at Tottenham Hotspur, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

With the club's hunt for a new boss descending into a farce after deals for both Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso broke down last week, Spurs would appear to be no closer to making an appointment now than they were when Jose Mourinho was sacked in April.

Former Juventus Technical Director Paratici has been installed as the club's Managing Director and is now helping head up their search for a new coach.

What are the differences in thinking from Levy and Paratici?

According to the report, those close to former Roma boss Fonseca felt Levy was keen to appoint an attack-minded manager while Paratici was leaning towards appointing a coach with a slightly more conservative tactical approach.

How big of a problem is this?

Given just how long Spurs have been searching for a new boss, the fact that those at the top of the club don't appear to know what they want is of huge concern.

Star man Harry Kane is believed to be keen to leave while The Athletic have recently claimed Gareth Bale is unlikely to return to the club next season, potentially depriving Spurs of two of their biggest names.

Should they both leave, the new manager's job would certainly be difficult enough. Added to the fact there appears to be a difference in the thinking as to what kind of coach will potentially be picking up the pieces, it looks like a nightmarish situation for anyone coming in with their own ideas.

Football Terrace: The Done Deal Show gives you all the latest on Harry Kane's potential move to Manchester City...

What has Daniel Levy said about Tottenham's style of play?

Writing to supporters last month, Levy admitted he was keen to restore some of the club's traditions, admitting decision-makers had strayed from them of late.

“As a Club we have been so focused on delivering the stadium and dealing with the impact of the pandemic, that I feel we lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA,” he wrote (via The Evening Standard).

“Our work in the community and with the NHS is an example of when we get it right, but we don’t get everything right. It has never been because we don’t care about or respect you, our fans – nothing could be further from the truth.

“We have announced we shall establish a Club Advisory Panel that we believe will provide wide, authentic representation and ensure our fans are at the heart of Club decisions, with the Chair to be appointed annually as a Non-Executive of the Board with full voting rights, a first for any Premier League club.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

“The new stadium is pivotal to generating revenues to invest in the squad. Every single penny generated gets re-invested back into our Club.

“We are absolutely clear that central to our ambitions is a successful football team – it is what we all crave. We have come close over the last seven seasons and everyone’s focus is on a return to regular Champions League participation and competing for honours."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News