Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Group D reached its conclusion on Tuesday evening as England secured top spot on a night when Scotland were dumped out of Euro 2020.

Croatia's 3-1 win at Hampden Park secured Zlatko Dalic's side a third place finish in the group and they will advance as one of the four best performing third place sides.

There have been fleeting signs of promise for Steve Clarke to use as a building block in future tournaments, but the group stage exit is a particularly stinging one during what many perceive to be a golden era for Scottish football.

Grealish & Saka inspire England! Czech Republic 0-1 England Highlights | Euro 2020

Meanwhile, England cruised into an ominous looking last-16 tie against the runners up in Group F, which means they are likely to face one of France, Portugal or Germany in the next round.

Those were the headline results, but what about the little tidbits away from the key narratives?

Here, GIVEMESPORT round up five things that you may have missed on day 12...

Jack Grealish's skill of the day

Mason Mount's omission from the squad handed Jack Grealish his first start of Euro 2020, and he certainly didn't disappoint in front of an enchanted Wembley crowd.

The Aston Villa playmaker, along with Bukayo Saka, gave England a new lease of life in the final-third, and he crowned a captivating display with the assist for Raheem Sterling's winning strike.

Aside from the assist, Grealish's weaving runs and desire to break the lines unsettled Czech Republic throughout, while one majestic touch to pluck the ball from the sky earned him the 'Skill of the Day' award on Euro 2020's official Twitter account.

Take a look below:

John McGinn becomes an internet meme

John McGinn became the focal point of a hilarious internet meme during Scotland's 3-1 defeat against Croatia.

The combative midfielder found himself lay flat on his back in the second half, seemingly unable to win a battle with gravity as he pondered the prospect of climbing back onto his feet.

Dazed and unable to face the pressures of modern life, McGinn considered standing up for a moment before consigning himself to a lifetime on the Hampden Park turf.

Credit to Jordan Elgott for creating this GIF and aptly captioning it 'When your alarm goes off for work but you've been out the night before'.

Jose Mourinho's verdict on Bukayo Saka

Saka was a pulsating presence in England's 1-0 win on Tuesday and deservedly scooped the Man of the Match award, silencing those who doubted Southgate's decision to include him instead of Jadon Sancho.

Ahead of the game against the Czech Republic, Jose Mourinho lauded his versatility, talent, mentality and relative level of experience (for a 19-year-old) while speaking to talkSPORT ahead of kick off.

As it turns out Mourinho really knows what he's talking about.

Luka Modric makes Croatian history

Luka Modric scored one of the goals of the tournament so far with one magnificent stroke of the outside of his right boot to take the game beyond Scotland last night.

It was a touch of artistry that few players aside from Modric have in their repertoire, and his strike wrote his name into the Croatian history books for two reasons.

Firstly, he's now the youngest and oldest Euros scorer in his nation's history.

Secondly, he's the first Croatian to score at three different Euros finals.

Veteran.

Scotland fan goes viral for failing to kick a table

The Scotland fans have been a story unto themselves during the tournament, and one member of the loyal Tartan Army provided one final gift on their way out of the competition.

Sometimes you just have to kick something in frustration. On this occasion, an innocent enough looking wooden bench was the prime target.

The fan, visibly seething with rage as the promise of a new dawn for Scottish international football crumbled in front of his eyes, attempted to kick the pub bench but missed the desired target.

What happened instead was a poorly executed pose from a beginner's yoga class, and the fan proceeded to throw his arm skywards in disapproval of both the standard of football on show and the deterioration of his athletic ability and basic coordination.

A great victory for the internet no less.

1 of 16 The Ultimate Euro 2004 quiz. Where was the tournament hosted? Portugal Spain Italy Belgium

News Now - Sport News