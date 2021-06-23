EA Play Live: Date, Start Time, How To Watch and More

EA Play Live is just around the corner and huge anticipation is growing for one of the biggest gaming expos of the summer.

A number of gripping titles come under the American organisation's umbrella - including Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22, F1 2021 and Apex Legends, with the latter not expected to feature unless there are some groundbreaking developments on the game itself that went under the radar.

There are also a number of other games that are expected to be released, but one title remains unannounced but it appears to have been leaked early by a journalist. Jeff Grubb suggested that he believes a new edition to the Dead Space series will be revealed - which is exciting news for fans of the series.

This alone is probably enough for passionate gamers to get their hopes up in what promises to be a stacked card, contained with all of EA's hottest upcoming releases of the year - possibly merging into 2022 content as well.

So if you are curious about the details of this event, worry no more as we have you covered everything regarding this exciting gaming showcase.

Here is everything you need to know regarding EA Play Live 2021:

When does EA Play Live take place?

EA Play Live will take place on Thursday 22nd July 2021.

What time does EA Play Live start in the UK?

While it was up in the air regarding the start time, this has now finally been confirmed by the gaming developers.

Via Twitter, EA announced that the pre-show is set to begin at 6 pm BST, which means that the actual show will start after that. But at this time, there has been no word in relation to how long the pre-show will take.

Where to watch EA Play Live

EA Play Live will be available to watch through various streaming platforms. EA's YouTube channel is probably the best place to view their upcoming game.

Alternatively, Pocket-lint have revealed that they will be showing the expo via an embedded video at the top of the page.

