Cristiano Ronaldo recently caused an almighty stir after moving two bottles of Coca-Cola to one side and encouraging people to drink water instead during a Euro 2020 press conference.

The footage immediately went viral across social media and it was reported that the carbonated soft drink manufacturer lost $4 billion as a result of the Portuguese superstar’s gesture.

A couple of other players competing at the tournament, including Italy’s Manuel Locatelli, then copied Ronaldo’s actions as Coca-Cola’s week went from bad to worse.

While many footballers will think nothing about having a glass of a fizzy drink with a meal every now and then, Cristiano is extremely strict on himself when it comes to his diet.

Ronaldo is still in incredible shape aged 36

This is the reason why, at the age of 36, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still one of the world’s most physically impressive footballers.

Ronaldo took his shirt off after Portugal’s 4-2 defeat against Germany and, remarkably, he looks in the best shape of his career.

Ronaldo doubts his son, Cristiano Jr, can reach the top

On the subject of Ronaldo and Coca-Cola, the legendary forward mentioned the soft drink in 2020 while explaining why he doubts his son, Cristiano Jr, has what it takes to reach the top.

"Not yet,” Ronaldo responded. “I’m hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta sometimes and I'm p***** with him.

"I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything, he knows I don't like it.

"Even my small kids, when they eat chocolate they always look to me and, you know, we have to be strong."

Ronaldo said that although his son has talent, this will ultimately mean nothing unless he dedicates himself completely to football.

"But to be honest he has potential, he is a big boy, he's fast and he's driven well,” the goal machine added. “But this nothing, I tell him every time, it takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work.

"Sometimes when we're at home I say 'go to the treadmill to run a bit' and after the treadmill I say 'now go to the cold water to recover to do it tomorrow again,' and it's 'daddy, it's so cold the water I don't want to do it.' But I understand it, he's only 10 years old, it's up to him."

Asked if he’d like his eldest son to become a footballer, Ronaldo said: "I'm not gonna push nothing for him to be a football player. If you ask me if I want, yes I want, but he's gonna be whatever he wants. If he wants to be a doctor or, I just want him thinking 'I've got to be the best.'"

A clip from the interview is being shared on Twitter after Ronaldo told people to drink water instead of Coca-Cola…

It’s easy to see why Ronaldo has scaled such incredible heights during his career. His elite mentality is off the scale.

Will Ronaldo Jr have the same inner drive as his father? It’s a huge ask.

Khabib: Ronaldo's worry about Cristiano Jr

UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed earlier this year that this concerns Ronaldo.

“He told me he wanted his son to succeed him but he was worried his son won't be able to do it since when Cristiano himself was his age, he could only dream about a pair of simple cleats [boots],” Khabib said.

“His son has everything. So he’s worried that he will never feel that hunger.”

