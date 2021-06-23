After a killing post-TakeOver episode last week, WWE NXT took over the Capitol Wrestling Center again last night for another jampacked two-hour show.

Adam Cole def. Carmelo Hayes

Adam Cole initially insisted on deciding not to face anyone since no one in NXT is "on his level," but Carmelo Hayes changed his mind quickly with a challenge and a slap to the face. Though Cole controlled much of the action, Hayes rallied back late with a furious rally until the former NXT Champion blasted him with a superkick and the Panama Sunrise for the win.

Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan confronted Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory

Johnny Gargano reminisced about how NXT thrived under his watch as champion years ago, suggesting the black-and-gold brand was due to return to those halcyon times — particularly after he showed up Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Pete Dunne disagreed, arguing he should be next in line for an NXT Title opportunity. Though Gargano & Austin Theory decided discretion was the better part of valor under NXT's new era, Dunne gave Theory a parting gift by splaying his fingers.

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark def. The Robert Stone Brand

The Genius of the Sky returned to in-ring action for the first time since NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver more than two months ago, and it was immediately apparent she hadn't missed a beat. Aliyah & Jessi Kamea outwitted the less experienced duo of Shirai & Zoey Stark until Shirai took over, putting Kamea away with a picture-perfect moonsault.

With NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell already on hand to scout the competition, NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai and Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon also joined the fray, which quickly degenerated into a chaotic brawl.

The Way def. Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan

With NXT General Manager William Regal ordering this match as a result of the earlier altercation, the NXT Universe was in for a treat. Dunne & Lorcan dominated much of the bout until Gargano caught fire. The match reached a break-neck pace, with Gargano spiking Lorcan with the One Final Beat DDT to seal the victory.

Franky Monet def. Elektra Lopez

The encore was just as hard-hitting as the premiere for Franky Monet, who impressed once again in her second bout in NXT. Monet took care of business against Elektra Lopez, planting her with her own version of a Glam Slam to remain unbeaten.

Hit Row def. Ever-Rise

Ever-Rise's bid for payback on Hit Row missed the mark as Top Dolla & Ashante "Thee" Adonis were absolutely dominant, putting Matt Martel away with a devastating double team powerbomb into a neckbreaker.

Kyle O Reilly def. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida in a Non-Title Match; Diamond Mine attacked Kushida

The dream match lived up to the hype with both competitors treating the audience to an expert showcase of counters, reversals and hard-hitting strikes, as well as a devastating bridging hammerlock suplex on the apron by Kushida.

You can watch WWE NXT every week in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News