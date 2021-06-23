Anthony Joshua's Insane Net Worth Has Been Revealed

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has had a hugely successful career and his net worth has finally been revealed.

The fight that all boxing fans wanted has been postponed as Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have to fight other opponents and win their fights before they meet.

Joshua is now fighting undefeated Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021, and the Brit needs to make sure he doesn’t get complacent.

It is a huge fight as Joshua currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts. The 31-year-old Watford-born boxer is 1.98m tall, which is around 6"4' and weighs around 108kg.

Joshua does hold all the belts, but sadly he is not undefeated as he picked up the only loss of his boxing career when he fought Andy Ruiz Jr.

Despite the AJ vs Fury fight not happening now, we now have two great heavyweight fights coming our way in 2021, and they are both sure to be great spectacles.

So, just how much money has Joshua made over the course of his career in boxing?

Anthony Joshua Net Worth

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Anthony Joshua's net worth is a staggering £115 million.

Anthony Joshua Early Career

His life hasn’t always been so great when it comes to money. He bought his first set of weights from Argos and managed to get a job as a bricklayer.

Joshua had a passion for the sport at a young age, and he first started boxing at Finchley Amateur Boxing Club. He also had to borrow £25 from his cousin for his first pair of boxing boots. From this to having a net worth of over £100 million is truly amazing.

When Joshua started getting noticed in the world of boxing, he turned down £50,000 to turn pro. Eventually, he turned pro in 2013 and it only took him a year to win his first belt - the WBC International heavyweight title - in October 2014.

He then won the Commonwealth heavyweight title and this started to get him noticed even more. We then saw AJ be involved in huge fights against boxers like Wladimir Klitschko, Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker to name a few.

Anthony Joshua Career earnings

Following his victory over Andy Ruiz Jr, AJ doubled his career earnings to over £100m and it put him among the top earners ever in boxing.

It was hinted by Eddie Hearn that when Fury and Joshua had agreed to fight, they were in line to earn at least £100 million each

The Englishman was involved in heavy debates over the last few years as to whether he is one of the greatest boxers of all time.

He will also have got some of his earnings from sponsorships and adverts, and we have seen him involved in adverts for both Lucozade and Lynx in the past.

Joshua's argument was slightly ruined by the outcome of the loss to Ruiz Jr, but victory over Usyk and the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder could be the catalyst for his name to be mentioned alongside the likes of Muhammad Ali in the future.

