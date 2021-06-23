Celtic latest news: Pundit backs dramatic return for 'revelation' title-winner ahead of new era

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pundit Noel Whelan has backed Gordon Strachan for an advisory role at Celtic while speaking to Football Insider.

What's the latest Celtic news?

According to a report on page 65 of the print edition of The Sunday Sun, Strachan is being eyed up for a role within Celtic's new set-up following the appointment of manager Ange Postecoglou.

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond is believed to be a huge fan of the 64-year-old's following his largely successful stint as the club's manager between 2005 and 2009, during which he won three Scottish Premiership titles.

Since July 2019, the former Scotland manager has been working in a similar role at Dundee, the club where he started his career.

What did Hutton say about Strachan?

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan backed Strachan for a return.

"He knows Celtic, that’s for sure,” he said.

“He’s been working at Dundee so he’s stayed in the game.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they did reach out to him. But it’s up to Gordon, whether he feels that job is right for him.

“I know Gavin is there, his son. So that would make sense. But you have to look at the job he’s done at Dundee.

“He’s been a revelation and he has the experience. Would it help the first team? I’m not sure.

“Right now, what they need is to get contracts sorted and players out of the club because that’s where the problems were last year.”

Would it be a good idea?

Having a former manager - one who enjoyed success at the club - does seem like a smart idea, if done correctly.

1 of 15 Who scored Celtic's first goal of the season? Mohamed Elyounoussi Odsonne Edouard Kristoffer Ajer James Forrest

Given Postecoglou has never worked in Scottish football before, arming him the experience may be a good way of aiding his adaption, particularly considering the loss of captain Scott Brown.

Still, should the tide start to turn on the new manager, Strachan could cast quite the shadow over him, potentially emerging as an easy option to draft in should the club's experiment fail.

Do Celtic need a director of football?

Nick Hammond resigned as the club's director of football operations back in March and both Fergal Harkin of Manchester City and Richard Hughes (formerly of Bournemouth) were strongly linked with moves to Parkhead.

With that in mind, it does seem like an area Celtic are keen to fill ahead of their new era.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News