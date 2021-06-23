Man United transfer news: 38-cap star 'could still leave' despite signing new contract

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Dean Jones, Manchester United's Eric Bailly could still leave the club this summer, despite signing a new contract in April.

What's the latest transfer news involving Eric Bailly?

In April, Man United revealed that Bailly had signed a new contract at Old Trafford, which should see him stay at the club until June 2024 with the option of a further year.

However, recent developments suggest that the 38-cap Ivory Coast international may still leave the Red Devils despite renewing his deal with the Manchester outfit earlier this year.

What has Dean Jones said about Bailly?

Jones suggests that Bailly's future at United is unclear as the central defender could leave the Red Devils this summer, with a return to Villarreal on the cards.

Speaking to The Football Terrace, Jones said, "Eric Bailly signed his new contract, which changed things a little bit because there’s suddenly less pressure on United to sign another centre-back because a lot of people didn’t think that would happen.

"I thought Bailly might leave. As it is I’m told that Bailly might still leave and that‘s why this might still be a possibility and Bailly might actually end up going back to Villarreal. Bailly might still leave and that’s why United still want another centre-back."

Check out what Jones said in full about Bailly's future in the video below...

How did Bailly perform in the 2020/21 season?

According to WhoScored, Bailly only made ten Premier League starts for Man United this season. The Ivorian managed just 0.4 tackles per league game this term, which ranked as the lowest of any defender in United's squad with three or more starts.

He ended the campaign with a WhoScored rating of 6.41. In comparison, the Red Devils' starting centre back pairing of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire achieved ratings of 6.69 and 7.04 respectively.

Aside from his performances on the pitch, Bailly's injury record will be a major concern for United. According to Transfermarkt, the defender was sidelined for 91 days this term, equating to 20 games unavailable.

Has Bailly been a hit or a flop for Man United?

The former Villarreal centre-back has been plagued with injuries throughout his time at United which have hardly helped his development since his arrival.

However, it is difficult to see any progress made by the 27-year-old who has arguably proved to be a flop for the Manchester outfit. Since Maguire joined the club in 2019, he has failed to displace Lindelof as the England captain's defensive partner on a regular basis.

Bailly hasn't made more than 11 starts since the 2016/17 Premier League campaign.

United's decision to renew his contract in April was somewhat of a surprise and it could be beneficial for both parties to part ways this summer - if United can get a good price for him.

