Wolves transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals exit could happen "in the next days"

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Wolves' goalkeeping situation could be set to change shortly.

What's previously been reported about Wolves' goalkeeping situation?

Serie A side Roma have been linked with making a move for Wolves' goalkeeper Rui Patricio since last month, and it was recently confirmed that they had agreed personal terms with the player. However, it has also been claimed that there is a potential stumbling block with regards to the transfer fee that the Italian team will have to pay Wolves.

Meanwhile, the Premier League outfit have been looking at possible replacements for the experienced shot-stopper, and have identified Olympiacos' Jose Sa as a transfer target for this position.

What has Romano said in his latest update?

Transfer expert Romano has now given an update on potential arrivals and departures at Molineux.

Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Romano said: "Roma are working to complete both Rui Patricio and Granit Xhaka deals in the next days.

"José Sá will be new Wolves goalkeeper joining from Olympiacos if Rui Patricio leaves the club."

What is Jose Sa's pedigree?

Having risen through the ranks in his homeland of Portugal, Sa played for Porto between 2016 and 2018, but was restricted to just 27 appearances during this time.

A move to Olympiacos followed, and he has since established himself as the team's first-choice goalkeeper, playing 124 times for the Greek side.

Sa has plenty of experience competing in Europe's biggest competitions, having featured in the Champions League in each of the last three seasons, and the Europa League in his two most recent campaigns.

However, he is yet to play in the Premier League, so moving to Wolves would represent a new challenge for the 28-year-old.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Wolves won? 0 5 4 3

Are Wolves getting a good deal here?

Given that Patricio has agreed personal terms with Roma, it seems that he wants to move to the Italian capital this summer. If this is the case, then it makes sense for Wolves to try to finalise a deal with the Serie A club as quickly as possible so that they can make their own plans for the transfer window.

It is also crucial that Wolves find someone to replace Patricio swiftly to allow their new No. 1 to get a full pre-season under their belt heading into the 2021/22 season. They appear to have done that by lining up Sa to take over from Patricio.

Therefore, when weighing everything up, it seems that Wolves are on the verge of getting a good deal here. They are set to offload a player who appears to want to leave, while immediately bringing in a younger, fresher goalkeeper with European experience to take the gloves at Molineux next year.

News Now - Sport News