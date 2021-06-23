Aniek Nouwen, Khadija Shaw: Who has been the best WSL summer signing so far?

The Women’s Super League transfer window is in full swing and a number of renowned names have already completed their moves to England ahead of next season.

While the likes of Daniëlle van de Donk and Jill Roord have left for fresh challenges, a plethora of new talented players are set to take the league by storm.



Here’s a look at the top five signings of the summer so far:

5. Tameka Yallop - West Ham

Yallop arrives from the Brisbane Roar, having made more than 100 appearances for the club.



A veteran midfielder with bags of experience, Yallop has played 88 times for Australia since 2007 –– taking part in two world cups.



The Matildas star was the first person to score 50 goals for the Roar and this proven goal-scoring ability is something the Hammers desperately need.

4. Ruby Mace - Manchester City

Teenage Ruby Mace looks to be a name to watch for the future. The versatile youngster, who can play in defence and midfield, made her debut last season for Arsenal before moving to Birmingham City on loan.

The 17-year-old made 11 appearances for the Midlands club, scoring twice as she showed maturity well beyond her years.



Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has spoken of his delight at signing Mace, stressing that she has a “very bright future ahead of her.”

3. Aniek Nouwen

Nouwen is another youngster who looks to have a bright future, having scored 15 goals in 69 games for PSV before signing a pre-contract with Chelsea back in May.

The Dutch youngster is most comfortable playing in central defence and is quick, physical and good on the ball.



Chelsea already have Millie Bright and Magdalena Eriksson at the back, so the 22-year-old may have to wait for first-team opportunities early on, but she looks to be another up and coming star.

2. Mana Iwabuchi

The skilful forward has joined Arsenal after an impressive spell with Aston Villa last season.



Given Arsenal have lost some key personnel, the arrival of a World Cup winner and Olympic silver medallist comes as a huge boost.



With 76 caps and 34 goals for Japan, plus experience playing in three different countries, this certainly seems like a smart bit of business by the Gunners.

1. Khadija Shaw

Having joined Bordeaux in 2019 as a free agent, Shaw was the top scorer in the French league last season with 22 goals.

With devastating pace and clinical finishing qualities, Shaw is a complete striker and exactly what Man City need at this time.



While Ellen White has led the line superbly in recent years, Taylor has often lacked other options in her absence.



The Jamaican forward could, therefore, be an ideal striking partner to the English veteran as the City boss searches for new ways to catch up with Chelsea next season.







