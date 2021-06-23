Elden Ring: Where Can I Pre Order?

Many gaming fans are getting excited about the release of Elden Ring and we have all the details around how and where you can preorder it from.

Players have been waiting for over two years for the release of the game, and were finally treated to a new gameplay trailer recently.

Read More: Elden Ring: Latest Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The upcoming action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware looks to be one which is great for lovers of fantasy and you can see why the excitement is building.

Hopefully fans will be rewarded for the long wait with a game that is as good as it looks and without any issues.

Read More: Elden Ring: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, News, Pre Order And Everything You Need To Know

How Can I Pre Order Elden Ring?

The game is not due out until early 2022; however, if you want to pre order the game, you can do so already and therefore not have to wait and pay for it on the day.

To pre order, you can visit sites like Amazon and Game. There are many other sites which you can visit which will also let you pre order up until the game is released.

For now, the only edition of the game that you can pre order in the UK and the US is the Standard Edition of the game.

Where Can I Pre Order Elden Ring?

The various sites where you are able to pre order the game are the standard ones you would expect to have it available.

Some of them are:

Game

Amazon

You can even preorder the game off of the Elden Ring site.

With a lot of hype around the game, there is no doubt that many will be wanting to preorder Elden Ring to make sure that they don’t miss out on getting it.

Read More: Elden Ring: What is the release date?

It has been confirmed to be a direct sequel to Dark Souls, which has won many awards and hopefully it will live up to the same expectations.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News