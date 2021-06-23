Pokemon GO: How to evolve Magneton

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon GO remains one of the most popular mobile games on the market, and also one of the trickiest.

That's if your main objective is to 'Catch em' all', like the famous catchphrase suggests, with 658 different species to collect after Niantic's creation initially started out with just 150 back in 2016.

It's important to note that this does not include mega evolutions, with a further nine currently active in the game out of 48 that were released overall across the entire series.

This means that trainers will need to work exceptionally hard to complete their Pokedex, and this is not possible inside one continent in the world. For example, certain Pokemon can only be captured in Europe such as Volbeat or Zangoose. However, trainers would need to travel to Asia if they wanted to find a Torkoal or a Farfetch'd.

Unsurprisingly, this can be incredibly frustrating. But to top it off, some of the evolutions for certain species are not as simple as just collecting the required amount of Candies.

Magneton, the Magnet Pokemon discovered in the Kanto region, is one of those. The Electric-type is one of the very first to be added to the game as part of the first generation. However, it was given the evolution of Magnezone - the final form of Magnemite.

How to evolve Magneton

So there are a few steps that players need to take to get their hands on a Magnezone - a strong Electric-type Pokemon with some high attack and defence stats. This means that it would be ideal for trainer or Rocket GO battles.

To start off, get yourself a Magneton and either make it your buddy or catch some wild Magnemite in the wild, as you will need to accumulate 100 Candies.

Next up, you will need to be within range of a PokeStop. Magneton can only be evolved in exceptional circumstances but you may already have what you need in your Item Bag without realising.

Finally, ensure to activate a Magnetic Lure Module. This will attract Electric-, Rock- and Steel-types for a limited amount of time.

But during this timeframe, and while you are still in range, you will notice that the evolve button will appear on Magneton's general information. Press it, and voilà! You have your very own Magnezone.

