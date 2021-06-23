Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kamaru Usman took to social media to clap back at Nate Diaz after being called out less than two months after his mega fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Following his loss to Leon Edwards last month, Diaz (20-13), 36, of Stockton, California, said he is hoping to return to the Octagon for a quick turnaround as he wants to stay active after a lengthy period of inactivity.

The American's coach Cesar Gracie recently revealed that he wants to see his star pupil take on Conor McGregor in a blockbuster trilogy bout that would smash box office records for the UFC.

But it seems Diaz has other ideas as he went after 'The Nigerian Nightmare' on social media and insisted he is taking the easy route.

Diaz tweeted 'Who dis guy fighting next? Someone he already koed [sic]', seemingly referring to Usman's potential showdown with rival Colby Covington.

And in a Twitter post last night, Usman, 34, responded to Diaz, 36, online and appeared to reaffirm his willingness to accept the fight.

He wrote: "I see you 209. If you really want this 187 then call your boy Hunter [Campbell].”

Diaz then responded with a photo of Covington laying on the canvas inside the cage after Usman had defeated him, saying: "Ur [sic] locked down you do what ur [sic] told like a good champion."

Usman, seemingly with a chip on his shoulder, simply wasn't going to let that slide, as he then accused Diaz of being just another "internet tough guy."

He said: “Key word “CHAMPION” lol. "All you guys [sic] just internet tough guys nowadays.

"Like I said if you really want this pressure then holla at your boy hunter [sic].”

Diaz ended the war of words - for now - by saying that he wasn't trying to be disrespectful and wished Usman well in his next fight with Covington.

Something tells us that we could see the two face each other in the cage in the not-too-distant future.

However, it's doubtful that this will happen anytime soon, as Diaz will almost certainly need to get at least a couple of wins under his belt before he can even be considered for a welterweight title shot.

In any case, UFC president Dana White recently confirmed Usman will rematch Covington at some point later this year, so it looks like Usman will be kept pretty busy until then.

