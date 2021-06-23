While taking over the WWE NXT Instagram stories last night to speak about Pride Month, former NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm came out as bisexual.

Ahead of last night's episode of NXT on the USA Network, the Australian revealed that she is bisexual, saying: "I’m bi and it feels good to say".

During the Instagram story, which you can see an exert of below, Toni Storm referenced that some people have asked if she is just an LGBTQ+ ally, but she explained that she is also a member of the community: "I guess now is a good time to say, well, both. I am an ally and can’t exactly say that I’m straight.

Toni Storm noted that she has been comfortable with her sexuality for some time, but has never found the perfect time to share the news, saying: "I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time. I just never really expressed it. I don’t know, I just never found the right time and it’s Pride Month and I’m on your Instagram so now is a good time, I guess.”

WWE COO Triple H took to Twitter to comment on the announcement last night, noting that he is proud of Toni Storm "today and every day"

Toni Storm was last in action on the May 18 episode of WWE NXT, avenging her NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver loss to Zoey Stark by picking up a win over the 27-year-old.

We would like to congratulate Toni Storm on this special announcement.

You can watch WWE NXT every week in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News