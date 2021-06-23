FIFA 22: Alex Scott's commentary could pave the way for women's football

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In perhaps the most exciting rumour of the summer yet, Alex Scott will reportedly appear on the new FIFA 22 video game as a commentator.

Independent FIFA news account @FUTZONECENTRAL revealed yesterday that the Arsenal and England legend is set to become the first ever female on the game's commentary panel. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the rumour has already caused a lot of buzz on social media ahead of the October release date.

If the news is true, this new FIFA chapter will be a complete game-changer for women's football. But how much of an impact will it actually have?

What does this mean for women's football?

As the women's game continues to rise in popularity, there's still much more to be done to help project it into the spotlight. Something as huge as introducing the first female commentator on FIFA would be the perfect level to set the bar at.

Since retiring, Scott has quickly become one of the UK's most popular football pundits. The ex-defender is now an ever present figure at the biggest Premier League matches and is currently part of the star-studded BBC commentary panel at the EUROs.

Introducing Scott's effortless delivery and knowledge of the game would have millions of gamers knowing her name. Even for those opposed to women working in commentary, they won't be able to get away from her if she's on arguably the biggest football video game in the world.

Why Alex Scott?

Scott has been a trailblazer of the sport ever since she pulled on an Arsenal shirt for the first time. In her 16-year career, she spent 12 of them in North London with her beloved Gunners and is one of the club's most decorated and iconic players.

The 36-year-old won six top division titles, seven FA Cups and was part of the team to win Arsenal's first and only Champions League title.

Scott's influence wasn't just limited to the domestic stage either. She is still to this day one of England's most capped ever players with 140 senior appearances – helping them win bronze in the 2015 World Cup and finish second at the 2009 EUROs. Scott also represented Team GB at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

What could this do for women in FIFA?

So far, the only available option to play as a women's team on FIFA is on a Quick Play match as an international side. The franchise is yet to introduce women's domestic clubs or have the option to represent or manage a women's side in the Career section of the game.

FIFA recently made it possible to design your own appearance when playing as a manager, which includes the option to make the avatar female. However since then, no further steps have been taken to involving women in the game.

If Scott is introduced as a commentator alongside popular names like Martin Tyler and Derek Rae, surely the next step will be to finally announce the arrival of domestic women's teams? The women's football community has been waiting and campaigning for a long time for this and it could finally be in motion, thanks to the general greatness of Alex Scott.

