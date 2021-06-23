Metroid Dread: Nintendo Switch: Release Date, Price, Gameplay, Pre Order, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

Action-adventure game Metroid Dead is coming to Nintendo Switch and we have everything you need to know about the game before its release.

Metroid has been a very popular franchise ever since the first edition was released all the way back in August 1986.

In the game, you play as Samus, who has now become a famous character in gaming history and is involved in the popular game Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Read More: Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tier List 2021

Metroid Dread, which is set after Metroid Fusion, sees Samus face a new Robotic enemy on the planet ZDR.

Here is everything you need to know about Metroid Dread:

Release Date

What is good to hear for gaming fans, and especially those who love the Metroid franchise, is that Metroid Dread will be coming out this year.

It will be released on October 8th 2021 and will be available only on the Nintendo Switch.

Price

The game is available for pre-order currently and the best price you can get it for at the moment is £49.99, and that includes from Nintendo's official store and GAME.

On Amazon, the price is significantly higher at £59.99.

Gameplay

Gameplay had not been revealed until recently when Nintendo decided to show a lot of footage around Metroid Dread at the E3 Event.

They showed around 40 minutes of gameplay, and both parts can be seen down below.

Pre Order

Despite Metroid Dread not being released yet, it is available for pre order , and reportedly is GameStop’s top pre ordering game.

Trailer

As well as gamers wanting to see gameplay, a trailer is always good to build hype and excitement around a game.

The full trailer, which was only released in early June 2021, can be viewed down below.

The game looks like it will do a good job in continuing the franchise, and if you are a big fan of Samus, then this game is a must.

You can find all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News