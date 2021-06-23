Overwatch: Cross-Play Live For Console and PC Players

Cross-play has finally arrived to Overwatch and we have all the details surrounding the latest development.

The 6v6 team-based shooter developed by Blizzard Entertainment has been a huge success ever since its release in 2016 and continues to keep its popularity.

With each team having to play as a unique character, communication and cooperation is vital. With each character split into groups like damage and support, it can be hard to decide who to play as.

We have helped you out some of these groups to help you decide which hero to pick in the game.

Read More: Overwatch: Ranking the top 5 support heroes

Cross-play arrives to Overwatch

Many gaming fans probably thought it would never happen, but Overwatch has finally brought cross-play to the game.

This means that players on Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo and PC can now all play each other. This should be very exciting news for gamers as they can now play with their friends on other consoles.

Read More: Overwatch: Ranking the top 5 damage heroes

Not only does this mean you can play with your friends, but it also means there will be a lot more competition, especially in ranking, and although this might make it harder, it could make you a really good player if you get to grips with it.

How to enable cross-play on Overwatch

All you have to do is link your console to your battle.net account in order to enable cross-play. It can be done in three easy steps:

Create a free Battle.net account

Link your console to your Battle.net account.

Play with your friends

There is no reason to not enable cross-play, but if you are having doubts, Blizzard have given you an incentive by offering a bonus. If you log in to Battle.net to enable cross-play before December 31st 2021, you will receive a Golden Loot Box for free.

Hopefully this will not just keep players entertained, but also attract new players and also see some gamers return to the action.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News