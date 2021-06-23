Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Scotland were dumped out of Euro 2020 on Tuesday evening following their 3-1 defeat against Croatia at Hampden Park.

With a number of high-profile stars residing in the squad, expectation was high for Steve Clarke's men heading into the tournament.

The likes of Andrew Robertson, John McGinn, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay have been churning out high quality performances in the Premier League, while there was a firm belief in Clarke's tactical approach.

Despite the optimism, though, Scottish dreams faded and died in the group stage as they bowed out of the competition with just a single point from three games.

Croatia, spearheaded by a dead-eyed Luka Modric, provided the knockout blow in Glasgow on Tuesday evening.

Callum McGregor briefly got Scotland back on level terms with a fine strike to make it 1-1 after 42 minutes, but Modric scored a stunning goal with the outside of his right boot to break Scottish hearts.

Grealish & Saka inspire England! Czech Republic 0-1 England Highlights | Euro 2020

The Real Madrid playmaker provided an assist for Ivan Perisic to secure a 3-1 win just 15 minutes later, and for some Scotland fans the result was too much to take.

We've all felt the walls of reality come tumbling down on us before, that feeling of helplessness that leaves us with no choice other than to take out our frustration on some inanimate object in close vicinity.

For one Scotland fan situated in a beer garden, a pub bench became his victim of choice as the impending exit from Euro 2020 dawned upon him.

Presumably unaware that BBC cameras were filming at the time, the fan approached the bench, wound up to deliver a roundhouse kick and attempted to channel his frustration by booting the wooden contraption.

However, what happened next quickly took the internet by storm.

Rather than giving the bench the good kicking it so clearly deserved, the fan got his angles mixed up and effectively struck a pose befitting of an advert for Venus Razor's from the early noughties (if you know, you know).

Following his public humiliation, and still presumably unaware that his failure was about to be broadcast to millions of eyes worldwide, the fan threw his arm into the air in frustration and slapped his thigh for good measure.

Only he will know if his frustration was directed at himself or his crestfallen heroes clad in Scotland blue.

We're sure he'll see the funny side this morning, probably.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News