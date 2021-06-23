F1 2021 Game: Developers promise 'proper journey' in new Braking Point mode

F1 2021 is just around the corner and the developers are hopeful that can meet the expectations of virtual racing fans across the globe.

There had been a demand for online open-wheel racing for some time before Codemasters eventually revived the series back in 2010 - and have maintained annual releases ever since.

For the first time, the Southam-based organisation will be teaming up with gaming giants EA, who bought out the company in a money-spinning deal at the end of 2020.

Hand in hand, they will be making their full next-generation debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as bringing in several significant PC specification upgrades to the table.

In line with their latest launch comes an array of new features and welcome additions to the game. 'Braking Point', the renovated story mode that sees the player start in the F2 series and work their way up to the main series with a series of obstacles along the way - as illustrated by YouTuber Aarava above.

It will be a repeat of the career we saw in F1 2019 and the developers believe that it will be a significant step forward for players immersing themselves in the world of becoming a professional racing driver.

F1 2021 developers offer big promises for Braking Point

Speaking to IGN, Codemasters creative director Lee Mather is eager to deliver the game to the public.

“Considering that Braking Point is really quite a significant departure from what we’ve done traditionally – and what we did in F1 2019 with dipping our toe in the water with the F2 feeder intro – we’re just really excited because the quality of what we’ve delivered this year for Braking Point is so massive,” he said.

“You know, as a team that makes racing games, to do a full narrative, to do CGI cut scenes – it’s quite a departure from some of the things we’ve done in the past.”

