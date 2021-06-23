Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At the end of last night's episode of WWE NXT, former North American Champion Roderick Strong returned to the Black and Gold Brand alongside the new Diamond Mine faction.

The Diamond Mine faction had been promoted for the show last night, but the group didn't make its presence felt until after the main event, attacking NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA following his clash with Kyle O'Reilly.

Roderick Strong appeared alongside Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and Malcolm Bivens to close out the show, with the group putting down their marker as the latest faction in NXT.

Roderick Strong "resigned" from the NXT brand on the April 13 show after WrestleMania week. This is his first appearance at the Capitol Wrestling Center since walking away from the brand two months ago.

Tyler Rust has wrestled seven times for NXT since signing with WWE last year. His last match came on the March 31 episode of WWE NXT, where he took part in a Battle Royal that was ultimately won by Million Dollar Champion LA Knight.

After joining WWE in 2019, Malcolm Bivens has gone on to appear in many social media videos for the company and has appeared on TV as a manager many times. Before forming a partnership with the aforementioned Tyler Rust towards the end of last year, Bivens was the manager for the Indus-Sher tag team.

Hideki Suzuki may be less known to WWE fans. The 41-year-old joined the company in April 2021 in a deal that was believed to see him serve as a coach at the Performance Center. Last night was the first time that Suzuki has appeared on any form of WWE programming.

Teases for the group started airing several weeks ago, so it'll be interesting to see their next move after making an emphatic debut on last night's show.

So what's next for NXT and Diamond Mine? The Black and Gold Brand continues next Tuesday, airing live on BT Sport in the UK.

