Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls set for transfer tussle as they look to seal deal for 22-year-old

With preparations for the upcoming League One campaign well underway at Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to banish the memories of what was a dismal 2020/21 campaign by drafting in some classy operators this summer.

Despite the fact that the transfer window has now been open for two weeks, the Owls have yet to make any additions to their squad as manager Darren Moore has instead decided to focus on cutting ties with a host of individuals.

11 senior players have already left Hillsborough this summer and this particular tally is set to increase next month as Osaze Urhoghide is expected to move on after recently rejecting the club's offer a new contract.

Considering that Wednesday are no longer able to call upon the services of Kadeem Harris and Adam Reach, they may need to strengthen their options in the wide areas between now and August.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that the Owls have been linked with a loan move for a player who is more than capable of operating in this particular role.

According to Gloucestershire Live, Wednesday are reportedly keeping tabs on Barnsley winger Luke Thomas ahead of a potential swoop.

However, it is understood that Bristol Rovers are currently leading the race for the 22-year-old's signature.

Thomas, who is also being closely monitored by Doncaster Rovers, was loaned out to Ipswich Town earlier this year after being limited to seven league starts for Barnsley during the first-half of the previous campaign.

After making five appearances for the Tractor Boys, the winger took a break from football for the benefit of his physical and mental health.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having made progress in relation to these aforementioned issues, Thomas will now be raring to go and thus could prove to be an asset to whoever signs him this summer.

However, for Wednesday's sake, it could be argued that they may find it beneficial to avoid making a move for the winger due to his lack of consistency at League One level during his career.

Despite making 48 appearances in this division, Thomas has only managed to provide nine direct goal contributions.

Whereas there is no doubting that the winger is capable of illustrating some real signs of promise, the Owls ought to switch their focus to drafting in an individual who has achieved a great deal of success in League One as doing so could have a positive impact on their fortunes next season.

