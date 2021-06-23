Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joe Joyce has admitted that he wants to face Anthony Joshua in the ring in the future but says his current focus is knocking out Carlos Takam and becoming world champion.

Olympic silver medallist Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs), of London, England, meets veteran fighter Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs), of Douala, Cameroon, at the SSE Arena in London, live on BT Sport on July 24, as he continues his quest for world domination.

Joyce, heavyweight boxing's quiet unassuming 'Juggernaut', was recently asked how he would go about beating a handful of heavyweights, including his fellow Briton Joshua, who holds three of the four main heavyweight world titles.

“My footwork, punch variety, punch durability," Joyce told reporters at a press conference in London. "Also I’ve got punch power as well so I can trouble him.

“Credit to Joshua though, he’s a great fighter. He’s got a good defence, has high punch output and he puts them together well.

"He’s got good uppercuts. He’s a strong guy, so it’ll be a tough fight. I look forward to the opportunity to punch him up.”

Joyce's biggest win came in his last fight, when he upset the odds to stop top prospect Daniel Dubois in the tenth round in November 2020.

And Joyce is convinced that providing he can beat Takam on July 24 and continue in the same vein, he can still go all the way to the top.

“[Takam] is coming to throw a spanner in the works but I’m not going to let that happen," said Putney-based Joyce. "It’s going to be a tough fight but I think it’s something I can overcome. It’s exciting and this is why I’m in boxing.

“I’m going to deal with Takam and then go on to win a world title and become a world champion. That’s what I’m aiming for.

“First I’ve got him in my way and I’m going to have to take care of business on July 24th.”

Asked whether he is interested in a fight against undefeated 29-year-old Tony Yoka, Joyce said: “He had his two-year ban, but he did look quite good in his last fight, he looked strong.

"I don’t think he’s quite earned his place to fight me yet.

“He needs a few more fights yet and hopefully by then I’ll be world champion and maybe I’ll give him a defence.”

