Nottingham Forest transfer news: Reds facing battle to keep teenager amid Premier League interest

Nottingham Forest will be looking to push on under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton in the Championship when the 2021/22 campaign gets underway in August.

A lack of consistency last season ultimately stifled the Reds' progress in the second-tier as they were forced to settle for a 17th place finish in the standings.

With Hughton opting to launch an overhaul of his squad earlier this month by parting ways with a number of players, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to nail his recruitment this summer.

Having previously guided Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to the Premier League, the 62-year-old will fancy his chances of replicating this particular feat with Forest by drafting in some classy operators in the coming months.

However, any hopes of a potential promotion push may also depend on whether the Reds are able to fend off interest from elsewhere for their players.

One of the individuals who will be determined to make considerable progress in terms of his development next season is winger Alex Mighten.

The Forest academy graduate illustrated some occasional signs of promise for his side during the previous campaign as he provided four direct goal contributions in 24 league appearances.

As a result of these displays, Mighten is reportedly attracting a great deal of interest from the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, a number of unnamed top-flight sides have been monitoring the 19-year-old's situation at the City Ground for a prolonged period.

Considering that Mighten's current deal at Forest is set to run until 2025, the club could demand a sizeable fee for the winger if one of the sides who are tracking him decide to step up their pursuit.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst there is no cause for concern yet regarding Mighten's future, it will be interesting to see how Forest will react if a Premier League club try to test their resolve by submitting a bid for the winger.

Although the teenager's lack of consistency resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.42 last season, he clearly possesses a great deal of talent which could be nurtured by Hughton in the coming years.

With Forest opting to cut ties with Sammy Ameobi earlier this month, Mighten may emerge as a key player for the club next season by filling this particular void.

Taking this into consideration, the Reds ought to take a tough stance regarding the winger's future as they may not be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for him if they decide to sell him.

